BOTH of York's universities have seen an increase in students dropping out of courses in the last five years, according to new figures.

Research conducted by the Press Association suggests that two thirds of universities and colleges nationally have recorded an increase in drop-outs.

The figures show an increase in drop-outs of 0.9 per cent at the University of York and 2.5 per cent at York St John University.

The data covers the five-year period from 2011/12 - the year before tuition fees in England were trebled to £9,000 - to 2016/17 (the last year for which data is available).

Dr Amanda Wilcox, university secretary at York St John University, said: “Student retention rates at York St John University have been stable since 2016/17, despite this being a period of significant growth in our student numbers.

“Our students report a positive university experience, high levels of support and enjoy strong employment outcomes.

“We want all our students to have a rewarding and successful time here and continue to work with them to achieve this.”

The analysis uses annual data published by the Higher Education Statistics Agency for 150 universities and colleges.

It covers UK, full-time undergraduate students who were no longer in higher education the year after they started their chosen course.

Universities Minister, Chris Skidmore, said: “Many universities are doing excellent work to support students but it’s essential that dropout rates are reduced.

“We cannot afford to see this level of wasted talent.”

The figures come at a time when universities are under greater scrutiny and pressure to be more transparent about areas such as drop-out rates and graduate outcomes.