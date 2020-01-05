A POPULAR city centre restaurant is set to expand into a neighbouring shop.

Ate O'Clock on High Ousegate has applied for planning permission to take over the former Joy store next door to its entrance.

If the proposals go ahead, the company would create a new deli shop and cafe area in the front of the building - with extra seating and more toilets upstairs.

The rear of the former shop would become extra seating for the exiting restaurant.

A statement says: "The new retail space/cafe area at the front of the building will provide a casual dining experience for customers wanting to have something quick to eat or takeaway.

"A more relaxed lounge area will be located on the first floor of the building for customers who are looking for somewhere to have a drink and something small to eat or platter to share.

"At the rear of the ground floor there will be a new dining area for the existing Ate O’Clock restaurant, food will be served from the existing restaurant kitchen in this dining area.

"The retail area fronting High Ousegate will stock seasonal hampers of locally sourced produce throughout the year."

A spokesman for the restaurant said the full plans are yet to be finalised, but the planning application says: "Ate O’Clock is aiming to create a new dining experience for York’s

competitive hospitality market, catering for all demographics.

"The proposal includes the development of a new retail space, bar and dining area in addition to the restaurant (Ate O’Clock) at the rear of the building.

"The proposed design aims to retain the original features of the Grade II listed building, sympathetically decorating the interior with high quality materials and fabrics."

Proposed opening hours would be 8am to 1am, seven days a week, according to the report.

Ate O'Clock currently has room for 114 customers - with seating indoors or in an outdoor courtyard area.

A separate planning application to convert the shop into a cafe was approved by the council last year.