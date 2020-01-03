THE curtain falls on the Christmas carnival at Castle Howard this weekend.

The theme of the festive decorations was a Venetian Masquerade Ball, which organisers billed as “the most lavish seasonal presentation yet”.

The extravaganza opened on November 16, and was the third time theatrical designers Charlotte Lloyd Webber and Bretta Gereke have worked their magic on Castle Howard at Christmas.

Four of the most significant masked performers from the 16th to 18th centuries have influenced the displays.

Also included in displays will be historic items from Castle Howard’s own collections of dresses, masques and fans that would have been worn and used by ancestors of the current custodian, Nicholas Howard.

