RUNNERS are being invited to take part in York’s first Great Panto Run later this month.

Organisers See York Run York are urging people to put on their best panto costumes and join the inaugural five-mile event at Rawcliffe Country Park on the morning of Saturday, January 18.

They say fancy dress is encouraged, but not compulsory, and there will be a prize for the best fancy dressed runner.

“Who knows who might be running?” said a spokesperson. “Perhaps Snow White or Aladdin, the Ugly Sisters or even Patricia the pantomime cow.”

They said the five mile trail comprised two laps of an out-and-back route through woodland, fields and path.

“The course is suitable for first time trail runners and experienced runners alike,” they said.

“There is also a family fun run – two laps of the Country Park, just over a mile.”

The run will raise money for the Berwick Kaler Foundation, the charity established to continue the legacy of legendary retired dame Berwick Kaler.

The foundation aims to bring families, friends and communities together to enjoy all that theatre has to offer. It supports projects to help to remove any financial, social or physical barriers that can prevent people going to the theatre.

A team of staff from York Theatre Royal, who were last seen taking part in the Yorkshire Marathon Relay in York in the autumn, will be putting their running shoes back on to enter the Great Panto Run and are looking for sponsors.

They said donations via Wonderful were fee free, so 100 per cent of donations would go directly to the foundation. They already had £145 in sponsorship by yesterday afternoon.

See York Run York organises friendly, York-themed running events for runners of all abilities, from trail to track races, and from 10km events to lapped challenges.

A spokesperson said that at the Rawcliffe event, there would be a bespoke, themed medal and a goody bag for all finishers, treats, cakes and hot drinks would be available, and there was parking and cycle storage and toilets at the country park/Park and Ride.

“There is one drinks station per lap - please note that this is a cup-less event so runners are required to bring their own labelled bottle/cup, which can be filled and refilled at the drinks station and can be accessed each lap,” they said.

“There is also a family fun run, which is two laps of the Country Park (just over a mile).

"Pre booking only. All fun runners receive a medal and chocolate treat. Under 5s must be accompanied by an adult. No entries on the day will be available.”

For more information about the run, and to enter, go to www.seeyorkrunyork.co.uk/events, and to sponsor the theatre team, go to www.wonderful.org/fundraiser/thegreatpantorunseeyorkrunyork-991a792b.