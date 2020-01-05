FRESH voices are needed for a community choir which has just celebrated success at in an international festival.

Hempland Community Choir rounded off 2019 at the 10th Krakow Advent and Christmas Choir festival, competing against singers from around the globe, following the success of their first overseas trip to Italy in 2018.

The group is a non-auditioning community choir, which is open to anyone. They sing a complete range of genres, including classical, jazz, pop and folk, and are looking for more tenors and basses to join in the New Year.

Buffy Breakwell, who runs the choir, said altos and sopranos were also welcome to get in touch via their Facebook page.

She said they would be holding more local concerts in 2020, and possibly some exchange performances with visiting choirs to York in the summer.

Looking back on their Krakow trip, she said: “We competed amongst approximately 25 choirs, including those from Lithuania, Estonia, Sweden, South Africa in front of an international panel of judges. We won a bronze award in our category of mixed choirs.

“Fifty of us went to Poland, with an age range of 25 to 83. We performed in various churches around Krakow and also down the amazing Wieliczka Salt Mine, which was a massive highlight. They are a fantastic bunch of people who work incredibly hard, and I like to constantly challenge their perception of what non-auditioning choirs can achieve. Quite frequently we tackle pieces that are a real stretch or possibly out of their comfort zone, and often they turn out to be the choir’s favourite.

“Rehearsals are fast-paced but always good fun, which I genuinely think is the essential ingredient for their success.”