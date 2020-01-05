KIND-HEARTED youngsters at a York primary school have put their culinary skills to the test to help create tasty meals for the homeless.

The early years pupils at Poppleton Road Primary School, with the support of their parents, made meals to give to the Food Not Bombs group, who then distributed these to the homeless in York.

Parents donated the ingredients and their time to help the children prepare and make chickpea curry, courgette couscous and naan bread.

The children also asked the whole school for donations to create essential gift bags for the homeless over the Christmas period.

These contained chocolate, pot noodles, water, wet wipes, toiletries and warm winter wear like gloves, hat and socks.

The school had a generous donation of Greggs gift cards, which will allow vulnerable people to buy a sandwich and drink when needed.

The donations were given to Food not Bombs, TORCH and Outreach.

In addition, the children made some biscuits for dogs with homeless owners as well as the dogs in the RSPCA without a home and owner.

Michelle Moneypenny, a teacher and early years leader at the school, said: "They have done a great job thinking about others and along with the kind donations of the parents really have made a difference this festive season."

Poppleton Road Primary is running a whole school initiative inspired by a list of ten "keys" to happier living identified by the Action for Happiness charity, which spell out 'GREAT DREAM'.