YORK will receive more than £160,000 from the government in a bid to help crackdown on criminal landlords and letting agents.

City of York Council is one of 100 councils across the UK that will be awarded a share of more than £4 million to help councils take enforcement action against criminal landlords, and advise tenants of their housing rights.

York Council - which will receive £162,393 - was one of the lead councils for Yorkshire’s bid, acting as spokesman for 21 local authorities.

Cllr Denise Craghill, executive member for homes and safer communities at the council, said: “As the lead council for this regional bid from 21 local authorities, we can develop and deliver a regionally-recognised qualification for good private landlords and support them to provide well-maintained homes.

“The funding will also train a further 128 enforcement officers across the region, giving them the investigative skills needed to tackle landlords who rent out unsafe and substandard accommodation.

“By empowering officers, working together and sharing best practice, we can crack down on the criminal practice and work with landlords to improve the homes.”

The grants will support a range of projects to enable councils to make the best use of these powers, including trialling innovative ideas, sharing best practice and targeted enforcement where landlords shirk their responsibilities.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick MP said the announcement demonstrated the Government’s commitment to helping good landlords to thrive, and hard-working tenants to get the homes they deserve - creating a housing market that works for everyone

He said: “This Government will deliver a better deal for renters. It’s completely unacceptable that a minority of unscrupulous landlords continue to break the law and provide homes which fall short of the standards we rightly expect - making lives difficult for hard-working tenants who just want to get on with their lives. Everyone deserves to live in a home that is safe and secure.

"The funding announced today will strengthen councils’ powers to crack down on poor landlords and drive up standards in the private rented sector for renters across the country.”