AUDITIONS take place tomorrow for the 21st annual production by the Real People Theatre Company for York International Women’s Week.
The production on March 13 and 14 will explore how fast the world is changing around us and how we will have to change to secure our future wellbeing on this planet.
Women are being invited to come along to the auditions at Tesco Community Room in Tadcaster Road at 12.30pm tomorrow (Saturday) and bring along their ideas, poetry, prose, stories for sharing, song and dance.
“This is a chance to bring women together to change the current narrative of our lives – how can we get a grip on the negative and bring about positive change?” said Sue Lister, artistic director of Real People Theatre.