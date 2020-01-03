THREE teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police said that on Thursday morning, at around 4.40am, it received a report that a man had been stabbed outside the Victoria Shopping Centre, opposite the train station.

The victim, a local man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries which will require surgery.

Officers said that at 5.20am two teenage boys, aged 16 and 15, were stopped and arrested on Skipton Road. A third boy, aged 13, was arrested a few minutes later.

All three have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in custody at this time, while enquiries into the incident continue.

Superintendent Steve Thomas, Harrogate Commander, said: "This is clearly an extremely serious incident, and residents will naturally feel concerned about what has happened. However, incidents like this are very rare in our town. Thanks to a fast response local officers last night, three suspects have been arrested, and a police investigation is well underway.

Anyone with information should call the force on 101.

Superintendent Thomas added: " You can expect to see increased patrols in the town centre in the coming days - officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team will be in the area to provide extra reassurance to residents and businesses.

"Please do speak to them if you have any concerns. It goes without saying that the carrying of knives and other weapons is unacceptable and these additional patrols will be using appropriate stop and search powers to ensure anyone found in possession of weapons is arrested and put before the courts."