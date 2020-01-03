A YORK care home has won warm praise from both a watchdog and its own residents in an inspection report.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has rated Holgate House in Holgate Road, which provides personal care for up to 30 people with a mental health support need, or a learning disability and/or autism, as ‘good’ in all areas, following an inspection on December 3.

It said in a report that residents were treated with kindness, were actively listened to and their choices respected, and staff were friendly and demonstrated a passion for providing a good quality service.

It said one resident told the inspectors:“The people who work here are fantastic,” while another had told them: “The staff are really good, they have made me feel at home.”

It said: “Where people were not always able to express their full needs and choices verbally, staff understood their way of communicating.

“ Staff demonstrated a good knowledge of people’s personalities, diverse needs, and what was important to them. People were treated with compassion, dignity and respect.

“Care and support was tailored to each person’s needs and preferences. People were fully involved in developing and updating their planned care.”

It said the home had systems in place to safeguard people from abuse and staff demonstrated an awareness of safety and how to minimise risks.

But residents were also supported to take ‘positive risks’ and be independent. They were encouraged and supported to do things for themselves, including household tasks and cooking, and they were also encouraged to spend time with friends and families.

The report reported praise for the home’s manager, saying both residents and staff told inspectors they were approachable, with all feedback used to make continuous improvements to the service.

One member of staff told the inspectors: “The registered manager is probably one of the best managers I have ever had. If you have a problem, they listen to you. They are very understanding.”

A spokeswoman for the home’s owners, Milewood Healthcare Ltd, welcomed the CQC’s report, and said it was down to the excellent and hard work of staff and the home’s manager, Linda Knowles.