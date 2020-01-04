CALLS have been made for the council to reconsider business rates for the city’s oldest retail street as two shops close.

Bags specialist Zatchels shut up shop just before Christmas while the Essence of Peru has announced it will close on January 12. Both businesses are in Shambles where City of York Council owns about 70 per cent of the units.

Phil Pinder, who chairs Shambles Area Traders' Association and York Retail Forum, said: “It is always worrying when you see shops closing. We have been saying for a while that the rents are too high.”

He said he believed The Essence of Peru shop was paying the most rates per square foot on the street, and was the second shop to have opened and closed in the corner unit in recent years. Retailers highlighted last June that the council had increased rents by about 10 per cent - with prices rising to about £100 per square foot, fuelling concerns it would deter independent retailers.

“There is this false perception of Shambles that because it is a busy street we do well from the high footfall,” added Phil, who runs The Potions Cauldron. “But after 18 months of trading here, people are still asking me how long we’ve been here.”

He said the street was often so busy, people were focused on getting from one end to the other in the crowds, without tripping on the uneven cobbles.

Zatchels which opened in 2014 announced: “It is with profound regret we have to inform you that Zatchels has ceased trading and will be put into liquidation over the coming days/weeks with the loss of 43 jobs. This, of course, couldn’t have happened at a worse time of the year. “If you are a customer with an outstanding order we advise you to please, depending on your payment method, contact your payment provider and submit a claim to receive a refund.”

Phil said he hoped the council would consider the next occupants carefully, rather than simply go for the highest bidder.

Rowena Johnson, who opened The Essence of Peru shop in 2015, told media that the impact of Brexit had played a part in her decision. The small business imports ethically-produced toys and clothing from Peru, and the cost of its stock had risen significantly. This, coupled with the economic downturn, had made it unsustainable, she said.

Nicholas Collins, the council’s head of commercial and operational asset management, said: “Shambles is a highly-sought-after commercial location, which continues to attract millions of tourists, and demand for the properties in the area is high. The council manages a significant commercial estate, the income from which helps to fund council services. Like any landlord, we aim to ensure that we achieve best value for our properties, regularly reviewing market value to make sure we achieve the right balance between rent levels and commercial viability. We are always willing to discuss individual circumstances with our tenants and work to support local business.”