FIRE crews helped police officers gain access to a roof void at a York property in the search for a suspect.

Police officers involved in the search attended a property in Crombie Avenue at about 6pm on Thursday.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "As part of our inquiries, we requested support from our fire and rescue service colleagues to help access a roof void.

"Although on this occasion the suspect was not located, this incident shows that we will relentlessly pursue people suspected of involvement in crime, and they will find it very difficult to evade justice for long."

A spokesperson for the fire service added: "Acomb crews assisted police with gaining access to a roof void for policing activities."

Crews used a triple extension ladder and thermal imaging camera.