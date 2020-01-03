COMMUTER fares from York to Leeds have been frozen all January - provided they catch the bus.

Cityzap has kept the price of its weekly season ticket between the two cities at £38.

The half-hourly service is run by TransDev Ltd, which also runs the Coastliner service and other bus services in the York and Harrogate area.

Cityzap general manager Ben Mansfield said: “Many of those who travel regularly with us on Cityzap between York and Leeds have already switched to us from the train, and they tell us our frequent service, high quality and great value for money are the reasons why.

“As just £38 per week it’s great value and our price freeze sets an even stronger difference against using the train.

“With all the added benefits of unlimited travel on any of our buses, the ticket for a ride to work can take you on days out into the city and trips to the coast.”

Transdev has also frozen fares on its other services around York and Leeds.

It advertises a weekly season ticket within York at £24.50 and says the £38 weekly ticket can be paid for by contactless card through its Tap&Cap service.