AFTER the council revealed plans to ban non-essential private car journeys from York city centre, The Press asked the public for their thoughts.

It was announced earlier this week that under the new proposal, private car journeys could be banned within the city’s walls by 2023.

However, people who rely on cars, such as disabled residents, would be exempt.

The Press asked people in York city centre for their views on the proposal.

Christian Taylor, who owns the Taylor-Made Kitchen in Shambles Market, travels into the city everyday from Scarborough.

He said: “I am all for working to save the environment, we do our bit avoiding plastic waste here.

“I don’t think banning private cars is the best way to go, it could cause a lot of problems for people in a similar situation to me who travel in every day with stock.”

Janet Mackay, who runs Mrs Benson’s Traditional Sweet Shop in Church Street, said she thinks that the council plan would be positive for the city.

She said: “I think it’s a great idea. Not only will it help to prevent pollution problems, but it will help the traffic problems and improve safety.”

Johnpaul O’Leary, who comes from Doncaster but travels to York often for work, had similar thoughts.

He said: “With the right public transport available I don’t think it should cause any problems.

“It’s great to see the city making progression on preventing pollution by moving away from cars.”

Tony Gibbons, who owns The Lunch Box in Shambles, also travels into the city everyday and parks.

He said: “This could cause problems for a lot of shops in the city including myself if parking rules are changed.”

The council plans include working with businesses to make sure deliveries continue and companies do not suffer.

Labour councillor, Jonny Crawshaw, said: “I want to reassure people living outside the city centre that this isn’t a proposal that seeks to stop them coming into town. This is about reducing and removing non-essential car journeys across the whole city.”