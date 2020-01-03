A NORTH Yorkshire keyboard player has announced the first Sunday tea dances he will host in the New Year.

Scarborough Spa’s resident keyboard player, Howard Beaumont, has announced his first ‘Sunday Tea Dances’ of 2020.

After proving popular since last Summer, ‘The King of The Keyboards’ will now host another two editions on Sunday January 19 and Sunday February 9 in The Spa’s Ocean Room at 2.30pm.

Howard said: “Our Sunday Tea Dances continue to prove popular with dancers from across Yorkshire visiting us to enjoy a dance by the seaside.

“I look forward to welcoming faces old and new to the wonderful Ocean Room dance floor this New Year.”

Dancers will be able to enjoy a full programme of ballroom, Latin and popular sequence dancing on the dance floor situated in the Ocean Room.

Further dances and details of Howard’s Summer Season will be announced in the near future.

Tickets for all Howard’s Dances and concerts can be purchased on the door.

Advance tickets are also now on sale from The Spa’s Box Office on 01723 821888 and website www.scarboroughspa.co.uk