ENVIRONMENT chiefs need 80,000 tonnes of clay to raise an embankment alongside the River Ouse in York as part of a £45 million upgrade of the city’s flood defences.

The Environment Agency says it is seeking to increase the height of the Clifton Ings Barrier Bank that runs from the York Outer Ring Road at Clifton to the Water End bridge.

A spokesman said City of York Council’s planning committee approved the scheme last September and work was set to begin this year.

But he said it was a complex section of work that would involve rebuilding much of the embankment and increasing its foundations and footprint size.

“Among the interesting statistics is that 80,000 tonnes of clay is currently being sourced for the work to be carried out,” he said.

“An advisory group made of up ecologists from a number of organisations has been formed.”

He said the agency aimed to complete the work in two seasons, because the land was likely to be too wet to be able to continue over the winter.

He said a project to raise another flood embankment - one that runs through St Peter’s School’s playing fields - started last summer but had to be suspended because the land was waterlogged after the extremely wet autumn. “Work will continue in the spring.

“A transition wall connecting the embankment to Almery Terrace will be built, as well as a heightened flood wall in front of the houses, which will see glass panelling incorporated. This will be installed in 2020.”

He said a similar flood wall incorporating glass panelling would be installed along the front of the homes in Earlsborough Terrace, adjoining Scarborough Bridge. This would join the Marygate flood defences, which would be raised, including temporary flood barriers which could be added to the top of the floodgate.

“These defences link into the Museum Gardens, which will see its embankment raised. This work will take place in 2021.”

The embankments and flood walls are part of a raft of measures being taken by the agency at different locations along the Ouse which were badly flooded in both November 2000 and December 2015.