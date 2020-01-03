THOUSANDS of Yorkshire Bank customers have complained today that their January wages have not been paid into their accounts.

The bank's parent company, Virgin Money UK, has said they are investigating the issue to establish the cause.

Many people have taken to social media to voice concerns that expected payments for today, Friday, have not gone into their accounts, leaving them short, with many claiming they had had to go into overdrafts to pay bills.

Website Down Detector, which tracks complaints that services are not functioning, shows a rising trend in the number of people complaining of issues with the bank.

By 8.45am today, the site showed 410 complaints against the service. Of these 62 per cent relating to online banking, 28per cent to mobile banking, and eight per cent to payment cards.

Yorkshire Bank tweeted: "We are aware of the issues some customers are having with transactions coming in to their accounts.

"We are doing a full investigation and ask that you please bear with us whilst we find out what is causing this.

"Any further information will be provided as soon as we have it."Virgin Money, which owns both banks, said they were investigating the reports as a priority and would provide an update for customers as soon as possible."

The bank has also apologised for the inconvenience caused, and said customers would not be hit by automatically-generated charges.

"We want to reassure customers concerned about potential charges as a result of the current issue. Customers will not be negatively impacted financially and we will make good on any charges automatically generated. We are sorry for any inconvenience customers are experiencing.

