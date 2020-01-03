RUGBY legend, TV pundit and stroke survivor Gareth Thomas is calling on people across Yorkshire to sign up for the Resolution Run in York

The event, in aid of the Stroke Association, will take place at the Knavesmire on March 15.

Participants can choose their distance from 5k or 10k. By signing up to one of 34 events across the UK this spring, participants can raise vital funds to help the Stroke Association provide specialist support and fund critical research.

Gareth himself had a stroke aged 28, and was ordered to rest for six months in order to recover. He said: “I had a stroke and know all too well that recovery is as individual as each survivor. That’s why the Stroke Association is encouraging people to join its Resolution Run and raise funds to help rebuild more lives after stroke.”

Adrian Greenwood, regional fundraiser at the Stroke Association, added: “Stroke recovery is a marathon not a sprint. That’s why we’re encouraging people to join our Resolution Run in York and raise funds for the Stroke Association.

“Life after stroke is different for us all, but there is one way we can stand together. The Resolution Run is the perfect opportunity to mark a milestone in your own stroke recovery, show your support for a friend or family member affected by stroke, or in memory of a loved one. It’s more than a run, it’s a resolution to help rebuild lives after stroke in Yorkshire.”

There are 1.2 million stroke survivors in the UK living with devastating wide-ranging disabilities such as speech difficulties, memory loss and mental health issues. The Stroke Association provides specialist support, funds critical research and campaigns to make sure people affected by stroke get the very best care and support to rebuild their lives.

To join the Resolution Run, visit www.resolutionrun.org.uk, email resolution@stroke.org.uk or call 0300 330 0740. Entry costs £15. Walk or run, all participants will receive a medal waiting at the finish line.