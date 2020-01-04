HAIRDRESSERS are looking to support the homeless community this month by offering free haircuts.

A team from Squires Barbers, in Easingwold, has decided to come together to support those in need during the cold winter months.

Michelle Maud, Rebecca Farrell and Lucy Gamblen will be teaming up to give free haircuts to homeless people in York at the Kitchens for Everyone (KEY) in the Spurriergate Centre.

Michelle said: “I started to realise the struggles homeless people must go through during this time of year, it must be horrendous for them.

“I thought we should organise something to help them out. We put our heads together and came up with the idea of free haircuts.”

As well as free haircuts there will be free food and drinks available.

Members of the Royal Air Force (RAF) have also donated 36 sleeping bags to the event, which will be free to take for those in need. They will be at the centre from 9am on Sunday, January 19. The barbers has also been collecting funds from customers in the hairdressers to donate to KEY. They have donated over £650 for the charity so far.

Michelle and the team also plan to donate to the food bank in Easingwold to continue the support for the homeless.

KEY provide support to homeless and vulnerable members of the community in York. It offers nutritional meals, clothing, toiletries, sleeping bags, snacks and any other essential items they may require.