DATES have been set for the York Ice Trail to return for 2020.

The trail, sponsored by York BID, returns for two days of ice sculptures and fun, family-friendly activities on the first weekend in February, February 1 and 2.

Last year the trail ran for one day and featured 50 giant sculptures scattered across the city as part of the biggest outdoor ice trail in the UK, with a new ice carving wall in Parliament Street, which proved popular with children.

Then thousands of people descended on the city centre to visit the event.

The theme for 2019 was Myths and Legends and celebrated Chinese New Year with traditional Chinese dancing.

The theme for the 2020 trail will be Fantastical Fiction and Fairy Tales and will include sculptures inspired by characters from Star Wars.

There will be 40 sculptures on the route which has yet to be confirmed, but a spokesman for Visit York said this year they will be dotted around the city centre.

They said that Middletons Hotel in Skeldergate will be taking part again this year and will be hosting a 'magical hub' with a couple of sculptures based there.

Last year Middletons had superheroes theme and this year they have gone for 'magic and wizardry'.

A spokesman for Visit York said that a campaign is being launched for the festival next week. She said: "It's a great free event for everyone to enjoy in the city.

"February is a quieter time of the year so you can enjoy the quieter corners of the city and really get a chance to explore. This time it's two days so people can split their time between the Saturday and Sunday and really get the most out of it."

The sculptures will be on the streets from 9am - 5pm both days.