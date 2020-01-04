THE latest winner of The Press Camera Club competition has received a canvas of her entry.

Jess Clark, who lives in Alne, took the winning photograph, which involved a field of poppies.

Jess said: “One of my favourite subjects for photography is flowers, especially fields of them.

“I took the winning photo in a field near Easingwold after a friend who knew I love photographing poppies told me there was a field of them there.

“I was over the moon to win though and it has given me more confidence in my photography. Thanks so much to the judges who chose the photo as the winner.”

Jess's entry is the Camera Club winner for October.

Jess is a keen photographer and has been since she got her first camera 12 years ago. She said she has learnt a lot about nature thanks to her hobby.

As well as the canvas, Jess received a £50 cash prize from Jessops.

The theme for October’s competition was ‘#colours’.

More than 1,600 readers have joined The Press Camera Club which brings together talented amateur photographers from across North and East Yorkshire.

Search for ‘The Press Camera Club’ on Facebook to join.