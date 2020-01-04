TODAY marks the last day of trading for a chocolate store in York city centre.

Thorntons, which has been around on the high street for more than 100 years, closes its Parliament Street store today (Saturday, January 4), meaning they will no longer have a city centre shop.

As previously reported, the store was last refitted in 2010 when planners at City of York Council gave Thorntons permission to fit a new shopfront and signs to the Grade II-listed building.

Once the city centre store shuts, the company said they will continue to trade from their outlet at McArthur Glen retail park.

Thorntons was founded in 1911 by Joseph William Thornton and has more than 100 stores across the country.