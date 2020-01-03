Having travelled along the A64 from Rillington to York I was depressed at the incredible amount of plastic and rubbish all along the roadside all the way to York.
I don’t know if there is an official body responsible for cleaning this up: if there is, it’s not happening. If there isn’t can I suggest our outer and inner York MPs get together to organise the road to be closed for 12 hours at a weekend and the press to advertise for volunteers (including myself) to clean this disgraceful mess up.
Closing the road would also be a great way to highlight plastic pollution issues and clean it safely. The A1237 northern ring road is also an utter disgrace.
Andy Scott,
Miller Lane, Strensall
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment