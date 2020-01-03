JEWELLERY was stolen in a burglary at a house in York during broad daylight yesterday (January 2).

North Yorkshire Police said it happened on Huntsman's Walk, off Foxwood Lane, between 1pm and 3.30pm.

The force is appealing for witnesses and information about the incident.

A spokesperson for the force added: "Items of jewellery were stolen.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about any witnesses that were in the area or anyone who has CCTV in the local area."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 41 David Ellison, or email 000041@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote the reference number 12200001011.