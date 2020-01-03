A HOUSE in Copmanthorpe was burgled in broad daylight yesterday (January 2).

North Yorkshire Police said it is not yet known if any property was taken during the burglary, which happened on Ropers Court between 10.45am and 1.15pm.

The force is appealing for witnesses and information about the incident.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about suspicious activity in the area around these times."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 840 Shanley, or email 000840@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote the reference number 12200000826.