PLANS to stop non-essential car journeys within York city walls have sparked strong reaction from Press readers.

One said the plans - which were backed by a majority of councillors - were the “most stupid idea”, while another praised the move saying “there are huge benefits”.

Here is what readers have had to say about the proposals on The Press Facebook page and by email:

Tony Taylor said: “How are tourists expected to come to York if they can’t bring their cars into the city and park in the many hotel car parks? Will they be expected to clog up the park and ride sites?”

Robert Stanyon-Carr said: “Within the walls actually only closes a very small section of road.”

Lee Morris said: “It is not an ambitious goal. It’s what should have happened many years ago.”

Fiona Wilcock said: “How about sorting out the daily gridlock outside the hospital? Think they need to focus on today’s problems first.”

Harriet Downing said: “Build a York underground ... so we can get to the city centre in minutes and yeah I’d be happy with no cars. But York buses are unreliable and take too long to get anywhere.”

Sooriya Mcnorton said: “Good idea but needs a lot of planning.”

Luciana Albertin said: “This is an environmental emergency that should have been done years ago.”

Heather Morris said: “Public transport needs to cover early mornings and late evenings. I’d love to think this would work, but sadly I suspect the investment required would be out of reach.”

Angela J Taylor said: “Whilst it sounds positive, there would be further impact on our already declining city centre shops, as people will just choose to shop out of town.”

Jason Rose said: “Most people don’t go inside the walls in cars anyway and we need to be ambitious on stuff like this.”

Ben Jones said: “I do maintenance jobs for people in York centre, so I would not be able to get to them or if there is a charge to enter it would cost my business.”

Rebecca Foster said: “They manage it through the majority of Chester so I don’t see why it wouldn’t work in York.”

Josh Bickerstaffe said: “I always use the bus into the city centre when possible it’s much easier than parking.”