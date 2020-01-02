A DRINK driving conviction led to a plumber with his own business becoming a penniless, jobless thief, York magistrates heard.

Lee Kenneth Mason, 31, couldn’t get work after he was banned for drink driving, his solicitor Andrew Craven said.

On December 6, he didn’t have any money, so he went shoplifting for living essentials.

Martin Butterworth, prosecuting, said Mason stole groceries, meat and football cards worth £58.38 from the One Stop shop in Walmgate.

But shop staff saw him, he was stopped later on with the stolen items and they were returned to the shop.

All could be resold apart from four steaks each worth £4.

Mason, of Kexby, east of York, pleaded guilty to theft and was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

He was ordered to pay £16 compensation to the shop for the four steaks, plus £85 prosecution costs and a £21 statutory surcharge.

Mr Craven said of Mason: “This gentleman has found it difficult since his conviction for drink driving to secure employment.

“He was a fully qualified plumber running his own business, but once he lost his licence, he couldn’t take on work because he couldn’t travel around.

Mason couldn’t use public transport to get to plumbing jobs because he had to take his tools with him.

“He has been unemployed since,” said the solicitor.

Mason lived on benefits and from time to time that was not enough to cover his outgoings and meet his bills.

December 6 had been such a time.

“He took the decision to go out and try to steal,” said Mr Craven.

The theft had not been sophisticated. Staff had seen him on CCTV putting items in a basket and took up position outside the store to stop him.