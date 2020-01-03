MEET Arthur Henry Pattison, who was so determined to be a New Year baby that he arrived 17 days early.
Arthur, whose due date for birth was January 18, was born at York Hospital at 7.48am on New Year’s Day.
His parents Amelia and Martin, of Brayton, near Selby, had been taken by surprise by Amelia going into labour in the middle of the night, while she was asleep.
Amelia said that at 4am, Arthur gave her a big kick and she sat up and then became aware her waters had broken.
The couple needed to make a quick dash up the A19 to get to the hospital in time, but first they had to drive in the opposite direction to Selby to pick up Amelia’s mother Ann, and also to collect Amelia’s pregnancy notes, which she had left there thinking she wouldn’t be going into labour any time soon.
Amelia, who was due to come home from hospital last night, said Arthur was a brother for Arabella, aged three and a half.