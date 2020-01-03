A YORK hospice is preparing to celebrate its 35th anniversary this year.

June 14 will mark the anniversary of the opening of St Leonard’s Hospice, in Dringhouses, York.

Although the building work was completed on the hospice in-patient unit in September 1984, the first hospice in-patient was admitted on February 11, 1985, with the hospice officially opening with a ceremony in June 1985 with the Duchess of Kent.

Emma Johnson, chief executive of the hospice, said that there will be a ceremony at York Minster on June 14 to mark the occasion.