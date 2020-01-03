NETWORK Rail is reminding passengers that there will be a reduced service on the East Coast Main Line this weekend.

This is due to the next stage of a £1.2 billion investment into the route taking place.

On Saturday and Sunday, fewer trains will enter and exit London King’s Cross as work continues on the East Coast Upgrade.

There are changes to services on the route, which links Edinburgh and London via York, throughout January and February.

On five weekends there will be a reduced service and on Saturday, January 25, Sunday, January 26, Saturday, February 29 and Sunday, March 1, no trains will be able to call at the station.

This is to allow workers to carry out upgrades to the signalling system, power supply and track.

Passengers are urged to plan their journey ahead of time and to allow additional time to travel. The other weekends when the services will be reduced are January 11 and 12, January 18 and 19, February 8 and 9 and February 15 and 16.

The improvements aim to increase the speed, reliability and comfort of services.