A WELL-known North Yorkshire rugby player has died suddenly - aged just 27.

Talented Billy Hardy, who played semi-professional rugby union for Hull Ionians and previously for his hometown club Pocklington Rugby Union Football Club (RUFC), died suddenly at home on December 28 after feeling unwell following a gym workout.

A spokesman for Pocklington RUFC said the tragedy comes just two years after Billy’s father died.

He said: “Everyone at the club was devastated to hear of the sudden and unexpected loss of Billy Hardy last Saturday.

“Always a highly talented and fearless sportsman, he was also a popular and genuine person off the field. Our sincere condolences go to all of his family and friends.”

Billy played for Pocklington, before stepping up to play semi-professional rugby for Hull Ionians in the national league two years ago. He last played for them on December 21.

The Pocklington spokesman added: “He had seven seasons at Pocklington as a popular team-mate who gave his all in training and matches, with his eye for the line regularly making him among the season’s top try scorers, and league title winner in 2012 and 2017.

“He then decided to play at a higher level at Hull in 2018 and was part of Ionians’ promotion-winning side last year and a first-team regular again this term in National League One. But he remained a ‘Pock lad’ at heart, was a regular visitor back to Percy Road, and had only recently stated his intention of returning to his Pocklington rugby roots sometime later in his career.

“The thoughts of all at the club are with his girlfriend, family and friends.”

A statement on Hull Ionians’ website read: “Billy was only in his second season at the club, but during that short time he had established himself as an important and most popular member of our first squad.

“It is always difficult to know what to say when we lose a club member but when we lose someone so young and well-liked it is especially hard. All our thoughts are with Billy’s family and friends at this most difficult of times. The club will provide further details when appropriate.”