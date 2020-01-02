A FOUR-YEAR-OLD girl has been left terrified of 'monsters' coming back to get her after her home in a North Yorkshire village was burgled.

North Yorkshire Police said a farm on the outskirts of Thorpe Willoughby, near to the Hambleton roundabout on Selby Bypass, was broken into and searched between 1pm and 5pm on New Year's Eve.

A spokesperson said the offenders gained entry by snapping the lock of a kitchen window and carried out an 'untidy' search of every room in the house.

They then stole a Canadian Ice diamond engagement ring with a white gold band, along with £800 of cash.

“The victims returned to their home on New Year’s Eve and quickly realised that their home had been burgled after finding their front door wide and kitchen window wide open," said Police Investigator David Pegg.

“Every room had been rifled through and their four-year-old daughter, who saw the aftermath of the burglary, has been left terrified believing that ‘monsters’ are coming back to get her.

“I appeal to anyone who has any information that could help us to catch those responsible to come forward.”

The spokesperson said officers particularly wanted to hear from any dog walkers or employees of Network Rail who might have been in the vicinity between Saturday December 28 and New Year’s Eve.

They said they were urging people to contact police if they noticed any suspicious people or vehicles in the area at the time.

"They would also like to hear from anyone who has any CCTV or dash-cam footage captured in Thorpe Willoughby leading up to, and on New Year’s Eve, which may help the investigation."

Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation is being asked to contact North Yorkshire Police by phoning 101, selecting option 2 and then asking for David Pegg.

People could also email David.Pegg@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or, if they wished to remain anonymous, could pass information to Crimestoppers by phoning 0800 555 111.

"Please quote reference number 12190238483 when providing information if it relates to a specific incident,"they said.

"For advice on how to protect your home from burglars visit:northyorkshire.police.uk/homesecurity."