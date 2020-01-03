A WELL-KNOWN York restaurant has closed its doors after 25 years of trading in York city centre.

The Go Down Restaurant in Clifford Street run by Penelope and Peter Taylor served it's last meals the day before Christmas Eve and on their answer phone the couple say: "The Go Down Restaurant has ceased trading and we will no longer be open.

"We thank you all for your custom and loyalty over the last 25 years and wish you all a very happy and healthy 2020."

The family-run eatery opened in 1995 and prided itself on using local ingredients, giving diners a great option to sample “five-star English food” at an affordable price.

The name references the fact that to get to the restaurant you had to go below street level and when The Press last reviewed Go Down in 2017 our reviewer said: "The food was also excellently presented and dishes were not rushed out one after the next.

"Nor were we left waiting too long between each plate, making for a pleasant two-hour dining experience from taking our seats to settling the bill.

He went on to say: "The portion sizes, meanwhile, are ample, with no need for side dishes to bolster your meal, as can so often be the case with such deals."

As The Press reported on Thursday, the successful Barbakan restaurant in Walmgate closed on New Year's Eve.

But, in that case, it is moving into the former Blue Bicycle on Fossgate - with the name set to change to The Blue Barbakan.

The new restaurant is due to open later this month, January.

The award-winning Blue Bicycle, the cellar of which was a ‘brothel of some repute’ at the turn of the 20th century, was one of numerous properties in Walmgate and Fossgate to be inundated just after Christmas in 2015 when the Foss Flood Barrier and Pumping Station - at the confluence of the Foss and the Ouse - was overwhelmed by the sheer volume of water coming down the Foss, following heavy rainfall.