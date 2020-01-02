A TRAFFIC police officer who suffered a broken leg in an alleged assault last summer has thanked colleagues for their 'great support' as his recovery continues.
Traffic Constable David Minto sustained complex fractures to his fibula and tibia in an incident which happened just after midnight in Boroughbridge last July and which culminated in him ending up lying on the road in severe pain.
He underwent surgery and months of rehabilitation but he has now tweeted that he is set to rejoin the North Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Group following a fortnight at a 'brilliant' police treatment centre.
However, he said he would be 'driving a desk for a while'. and said it would feel strange returning to work after such a while away.
He tweeted that whilst his injury had been physical, he had had psychological barriers to overcome, some of which were entirely unrelated to the assault.
He added that he had received great support from the force and the Roads Policing Group, adding: "I really appreciate this and won't forget it."
