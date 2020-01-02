YORK MP Rachael Maskell has hit out at the Northern Rail franchise - calling for it to be ‘terminated’ and to brought back into public ownership.
The MP for York Central, and the Shadow Transport Minister, said that the introduction of new timetables in May 2018 saw up to 310 Northern trains a day cancelled.
Ms Maskell said: “As Shadow Transport Minister I have long called for the beleaguered Northern Rail franchise to be terminated.
"Passengers deserve a rail service which works in their interests, but have instead been left stranded at stations and faced with a poor service, while ticket costs have risen.
“I urge the Government to move to the ‘Operator of Last Resort’ taking the service back into public ownership and enabling urgent revisions to stabilise the service and put it on a proper footing.
“Just after Christmas, I am particularly concerned about the staff who work for Northern.
“Their jobs must be guaranteed, including here in York.
"I hope to meet with the staff and unions at the earliest opportunity to see how I can ensure that their interests are represented, and have written to the Transport Secretary today.”
Ms Maskell spoke out as it was revealed that York-based Northern could be stripped of its franchise, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.
