A SPORRAN, model aeroplanes and a father of the bride speech have all been left behind by guests staying at Travelodge hotels in York over the past year.
The budget hotel company has revealed some of the interesting items left in guests' rooms at its 571 hotels across the country.
Items left at its six hotels inYork included a vintage Hornby railway set, a confidential business presentation, a Fortnum & Mason hamper and a book of handwritten poems.
Other guests left a box of 24 lucky wedding horseshoes, a karaoke machine, 10 Selfridges gift vouchers worth £100 each, a box of aeroplane models and a vintage Hornby railway set, as well as the sporran, speech and planes. Meanwhile, a forgetful shop owner left behind the deeds to his new shop at the Harrogate Travelodge.
A spokeswoman said other items left behind elsewhere in the country included a pair of Alpacas called Ant & Dec, a 65-year-old luck Bonsai tree and an Aston Martin.