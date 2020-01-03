THE country’s largest rare and antiquarian one-day book fair will return to York Racecourse next week.

Booksellers and collectors from all over the UK are attracted to the York One Day Book Fair, with around 130 booksellers attending.

From modern first editions to early publications, maps or prints, prices range from just a few pounds to several thousand.

The fair will be held at the York's Knavesmire on January 11 between 10am and 4pm. There is free car parking available on site.

There will also be a free bus service to and from the fair. from Memorial Gardens every 30 minutes.

The venue also benefits from full disabled access and facilities.

Admission is £1 on the door at the event or by free-tickets available from most York secondhand and antiquarian book shops.