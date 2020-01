THE A19 south of York has been partially blocked by a crash.

North Yorkshire Police said the three-vehicle accident happened this morning at Crockey Hill, close to the junction with Wheldrake Lane.

A spokeswoman said no one was believed to be injured, but the damaged vehicles were partially blocking the road.

The accident comes just two days after a head-on crash on the A19 at Deighton in which a woman was killed and five people were injured.