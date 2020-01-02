POLICE cells were full across North Yorkshire and seven motorists were arrested for drink or drug driving as too many people drank too much while seeing in the New Year.

Officers tweeted about a series of incidents involving drivers who were over the limit or indulging in other alcohol-fuelled misbehaviour.

A car which was seen being driven 'all over the road' on the A64 at Sherburn turned out to be uninsured, with the driver intoxicated.

A roadside breath test showed the driver was three times the drink drive limit, and they were taken into custody for evidential samples to be taken.

A driver also failed a drug test after an accident in Scarborough in which, fortunately, no one was injured.

Sergeant Paul Cording tweeted that he attended a crash in Harrogate in which the driver was injured and taken to hospital, who provided a breath sample that was more than twice the drink drive limit.

He said he was very lucky not be be more seriously injured, and thanked the public for their assistance over the incident.

He tweeted that he also assisted one of his Hambleton colleagues with an evidential test procedure for a suspected drink driver.

"I think that was the 7th drink / drug driver in custody overnight," he said. "Not a great way to start / end a decade for some people.

"The remainder of the shift was spent in and around town dealing with people that had drunk far too much and making poor decisions."

He said cells were full across the force, which made the night all the more challenging, although one incident did make him smile, involving a man who 'seemed to want to take on the world' and was aggressive towards his colleagues.

"When I arrived and led him away he said: 'I know you, you’re Sgt Paul Cording. Turns out I delivered a road safety presentation to him two weeks ago. Situation diffused and he was on his way."

Another officer tweeted that it was such a busy shift that at one point there was 'no room at the inn!'

They said numerous fights were attended, including a man who thought it would be a good idea to try and head butt the inspector.

"Needless to say he spent the night in one of our glorious en-suite facilities. Happy New Year folks."