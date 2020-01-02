SIR – Christian Vassie’s grandiose vision for transforming the city centre (The Press, December 28) is high in rhetoric, but non-existent in any details of how long his plans will take to build to completion, what the potential disruption to both businesses and normal folk will be, and how much it will all cost.

How much borrowing, interest payments, loan repayments and increases in council tax bills will there be? Once it has all been costed and timescaled, there must be a local referendum on whether to proceed or not. This is too important a decision to be decided solely by councillors with vested interests.