A CHOCOLATE retailer is shutting its store in York city centre.

Thorntons, which has been around on the high street for more than 100 years, closes its Parliament Street store on Saturday (January 4), meaning they will no longer have a city centre shop.

The store was last refitted in 2010 when planners at City of York Council gave Thorntons permission to fit a new shopfront and signs to the Grade II-listed building.

The refit allowed the company to retain the building's original features and also include a ramp to assist wheelchair users.

At the time, the firm’s planning agents, Fisch Design Ltd, said: “A new shopfront would give this unit a much-needed new lease of life,” the report stated.

Once the city centre store shuts at the weekend, the company said they will continue to trade from their outlet at McArthur Glen retail park.

In 2019 the company, which is owned by Ferrero, recorded a deficit of £38.3 million and it embarked on a string of store closures.

Thorntons was founded in 1911 by Joseph William Thornton and has more than 100 stores across the country.