A POPULAR York restaurant has closed - but set to reopen later this month in a new location.
The successful Barbakan restaurant in Walmgate closed on New Year's Eve.
It is moving into the former Blue Bicycle on Fossgate - with the name set to change to The Blue Barbakan.
The new restaurant is due to open later this month, January.
The award-winning Blue Bicycle, the cellar of which was a ‘brothel of some repute’ at the turn of the 20th century, was one of numerous properties in Walmgate and Fossgate to be inundated just after Christmas in 2015 when the Foss Flood Barrier and Pumping Station - at the confluence of the Foss and the Ouse - was overwhelmed by the sheer volume of water coming down the Foss, following heavy rainfall.
