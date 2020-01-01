EMERGENCY services were called to an incident in York this afternoon.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were on the scene in Lucas Avenue in Clifton.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at 3.45pm today by the ambulance service, who had concerns for the welfare of a man at a property in Lucas Avenue, York.

"We attended alongside ambulance and fire service colleagues.

"Our officers engaged with the man, to ensure he was safe and well, and he was left in the care of medical professionals.”