A YORK hospice is preparing to celebrate its 35-year milestone this year.

June 2020 will mark the 35th anniversary of the opening of St Leonard’s Hospice, Dringhouses, York.

Although the building work was completed on the hospice in-patient unit in September 1984, the first hospice in-patient was admitted on February 11, 1985, with the hospice officially opened with a ceremony in June 1985 by the Duchess of Kent.

A spokesman for the charity said that there will be many exciting plans to celebrate the milestone, which the hospice will reveal in the coming weeks, but most notable is an anniversary thanksgiving service at York Minster in May.

The hospice will also be celebrating St Leonard’s Day in November 2020 with a ‘Hug our Hospice’ event.

Chief executive of the hospice, Emma Johnson, said: “The start of a New Year is often a time to reflect, but also to look ahead, and this is particularly pertinent for us at St Leonard’s as we enter our 35 years of caring for local people.

“We have done a lot of work in 2019 to develop our vision for the future and ensure we are fit for the next 35 years.

“We have a great deal of work and development ahead to ensure we are in the best position to support patients and their families in the future.

“We are confident that we have a great team of staff and volunteers supported by our Board of Trustees who can continue to provide the excellent care that our reputation has been built on.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has ever supported the hospice.

“It is through your generosity that we can continue to reach out to more people in our community who need our care both at the hospice and in the comfort of their own home.

“So whether you have donated money or items for our charity shops, fundraised, volunteered, sponsored an event or simply spread the word about the hospice, I’d like to say a huge thank-you.

“Finally, on behalf of everyone at St Leonard’s, I’d like to wish you a very healthy and prosperous 2020.”