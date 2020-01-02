NEWLY re-elected York Outer Conservative MP Julian Sturdy looks to the year ahead and highlights the issues that will be top of his agenda during 2020.

In a New Year message, Mr Sturdy says he will push for the allocation of the increase in per-pupil funding for York schools, and also for the government to keep its commitment to dual York’s outer ring road:

IN 2020 I will focus on ensuring that the government’s plans for improving public services and transport infrastructure deliver concrete benefits for York.

I want our city to get its fair share of the government’s annual £33.9 billion NHS funding increase, and will also remain attentive to individual health cases raised by local families.

I will push for the rapid allocation of the over six per cent increase in per-pupil funding for York schools announced in the autumn, having long campaigned to remedy York’s historic disadvantage under the old funding formula.

I will work to ensure the government keeps to its commitment to dual the A1237 outer ring road, something I have long lobbied for, and will build on this success by pressing for dualling the A64, hosting the Roads Minister in York during the election to demonstrate the case for this.

Better rail links for York and the region are also a priority, and I will follow up on the Prime Minister’s personal commitment to fund the new high-speed Manchester-Leeds Northern Powerhouse Rail line.

I will also focus on protecting our beautiful Yorkshire environment, for instance by continuing to oppose development plans which could damage the unique ecology of Askham Bog.

I wish York residents all the very best for the New Year.