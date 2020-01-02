A YORK woman who has suffered from an ultra-rare, benign brain tumour for 17 years – causing symptoms including migraines and severe exhaustion – is launching a new music venture to help others in a similar situation.

Caroline Jeffries, 43, of Glen Close, Fulford, says ‘Hidden Rhythm’ will offer music sessions to help patients who have suffered conditions such as brain tumours, brain bleeds and strokes, to relax.

She said she had played the flute since she was a child and found that music was a great help. “It completely relaxes me and also helps me to concentrate and think clearly,” she said.

“There is a natural rhythm inside everyone and by connecting that to the music we hear it is possible to ease stress and anxiety, reduce pain following neurosurgery and retrain the brain to carry out functions.”

Caroline said she had undergone three major operations since being diagnosed as suffering from pineocytoma, an extremely rare tumour of the pineal gland, a small organ in the brain that makes melatonin, a sleep-regulating hormone.

She said she first became aware of the problem when she suffered an excruciating headache which couldn’t be helped by paracetamol or ibuprofen, and she could do nothing but lie in a darkened room for two days.

She said her GP concluded it had been a migraine and, after recovering, she tried to get on with her life until she went on her computer one day and found she couldn’t see the screen.

She went to an optician who told her she needed to 'go to hospital yesterday'.

Tests including MRI scans and CT scans showed she had a tumour the size of a golf ball, that had caused a build-up of pressure.

After surgery and radiotherapy, the tumour had been stable but she now suffered migraines every other day and could also be left completely exhausted.

She said she planned to advertise her new services at neurosurgery units at hospitals in Leeds and Hull. For more information, phone 07714 398076 or email hiddenthythm@outlook.com.