A DECISION on essential Government funding for the York Central development is due this month.

And the next planning application for the huge scheme – of up to 2,500 homes and offices, shops and leisure space – is also set to be submitted early this year.

An announcement from the government on whether York will get £77.1m from the Housing Infrastructure Fund (HIF) was due last March – but was delayed several times.

Some of the other money granted for the scheme is dependent on York winning HIF funding.

A City of York Council report now says the decision is due this month, January.

Councillor Keith Aspden, leader of the council, said: “We have urged the Secretary of State for a swift and positive decision on the HIF funding for York Central.

“York Central is an exceptionally rare and exciting opportunity to build up to 2,500 homes in sustainable communities, provide space for up to 6,500 better-paid jobs and drive clean growth in the heart of the city.

“Working with the rest of the York Central partners, we’ve made great progress towards delivering the long-identified potential of this large brownfield site.

"The transport infrastructure is key – we’re developing the plans now and the public will get to see them before we submit the reserved matters planning application.”

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy, speaking after retaining his seat in the General Election on December 12, said he would be pushing for an announcement on the funding when he got back to Westminster.

He said: "We need to bring York Central forward. That's a really important project for the city and we want to make sure funding for that starts coming forward early in the new year."

Outline planning permission was granted for the £650million development at a meeting in March.

But a more detailed planning application – including designs for a rail link to the National Railway Museum, bridges, the development's main spine road and many of the pedestrian and cycling routes – is due to be submitted in February.

The project is being driven by the a range of organisations including Homes England and Network Rail.

A council report says this means risks around the project can be "complex and interdependent" but that these issues are being managed.

Senior councillors agreed to put £2.275 million towards keeping the project going towards the end of last year, while they wait for an announcement on the funding and to make progress on the first phase of the plans.

A meeting in November heard that if the council did not successfully secure the funding, the authority would work with the landowners involved to “make sure that we get a benefit from the site”.

The scheme has not been without controversy – a number of residents and organisations have raised concerns about issues including traffic, air pollution and the affordability of homes. The York Central Partnership has said the scheme is due to be complete in 15 years.