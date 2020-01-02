A MALTON woman has been presented with an award for the part she played in helping to save the life of someone who was threatening to jump from a bridge onto the A64.

Hannah Wade, 31, has been presented with a Royal Humane Society award for her involvement in the incident in May this year.

She said: “I had gone out for a run and was just passing the equine vets in Malton when I saw a man stood on the bridge with his dog.

“He called out to me and it was then that I saw a girl on the other side of the bridge railings who he was holding onto.

“I didn’t have my phone with me so I ran back to the vets and asked them to phone the police.

“I went back to the bridge where the man was still holding onto the girl. I’ve no idea how he did it as he was having to stand on his tip-toes to reach over, and he must have been there for over an hour and a half.

“We kept talking to her until the police arrived and then they cut through the fence, and as I have small hands I was able to thread restraints through to wrap round her.”

Hannah, who works as a sales negotiator at Willowgreen Estate Agents in Malton, said the fire service had then arrived and together they managed to get the woman back over the bridge.

Hannah said that she had later been told that a motorist travelling along the A64 at the time of the incident had seen what was happening on the bridge and turned his car round.

“He managed to stop the all the traffic and helped to prevent an accident on the road,” she said.

“It was great that so many people came together that day to help the woman.”

Along with Hannah, two other members of the public received Humane Society awards, along with PCSOs Andrew Birkinshaw, Amber Cannon, Katie Woodhouse, and PCs Simon Hunter and Sophie Milner.

Founded in 1774, the Royal Humane Society is a charity that grants awards for acts of bravery in the saving of human life and also for the restoration of life by resuscitation.

Hannah said: “I certainly didn’t expect to get an award for what I did. A lot of people tend to turn a blind eye when they see people in a difficult situation.

“I just reacted to the situation on the day and would like to think that someone would do the same for me if I needed help.

“I have been in touch with the woman’s family and she is getting the help she needs.

“It is really sad that there are so many mental health issues these days. It is one of those issues that really needs highlighting and there clearly needs to be more support out there.”

Hannah was presented with her award at Scarborough Police Station by Lisa Winward, the Chief Constable of North Yorkshire Police.

“I was amazed when I got the phone call to say I was receiving the award,” Hannah said.

“It is nice to be recognised for what I did and the incident had a happy ending.”