A CARE WORKER who sexually “exploited” the vulnerable woman he was supposed to be looking after has lost his home, his career and his liberty.

Allan Atkinson’s actions over a long period left the North Yorkshire victim feeling psychotic, depressed and heartbroken, David Gordon, prosecuting, told York Crown Court.

She had thought she was making him happy because he loved her.

But he was forbidden to have sexual activity with her while he was caring for her.

“It was unlawful because of the professional relationship between them,” said Mr Gordon.

“Atkinson made her feel special and then exploited her vulnerability. He made her feel she was the defendant’s world.”

The woman had long-term mental health issues including self-harming and an unstable emotional personality disorder.

Judge Simon Hickey said Atkinson had known fully about the woman’s mental disabilities.

But he had groomed the woman for sexual activity.

He had told her it was to be their secret and he had taken sexual pictures of her.

Atkinson, 57, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to three charges of a care worker having sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder.

He was jailed for four years, put on the disbarring list, which prevents sex offenders working with vulnerable people, and put on the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

He had been a care worker for 21 years, the court heard, and had cared for the woman for some time before beginning the sexual activity.

“He has his own demons,” his barrister Andrew Semple said.

“He had had difficulties for some time.

“He was lonely, work was his life.

“He turned eventually to drink because of the depression he was feeling.

“He has been dismissed from his job, he has lost his house, he is homeless.

“He certainly won’t work within that sector again.

“He has his own mental health problems and there is a question as to whether he will be able to work at all.”

Mr Gordon said Atkinson had rung the woman at all times including at 4am.

The prosecution barrister said the woman had great difficulty telling anyone about the long-term abuse but eventually did reveal it to other professionals.