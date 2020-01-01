A REGIONAL Transport campaign group has heavily criticised the announcement by Northern Rail and Transpennine Express to increase their fares from New Year’s Day.
Across the country, rail fares have gone up by an average of 2.7 per cent.
Northern Rail says its fares have risen by an average of 2.5 per cent.
Transpennine Express (TPE) has not given its average figure.
The North and West Yorkshire branch of the Campaign for Better Transport said the rises were unjustified.
“Customers have been subject to abysmal standards of performance over the past year with cancelled, delayed and short formation trains causing time wasting, inconvenience and perpetuating overcrowding,” its statement said.
“The management of TPE and Northern have put profit before passengers”.
Robert Nisbet, of the Rail Delivery Group which represents rail companies, said: “We know that no-one wants to pay more to travel, and rail companies have, for the third year in a row, held average fare increases below inflation while continuing to deliver investment in new trains and extra services that will improve journeys for customers.”